Wintry Blast with Snow/Rain

Weather

We'll see some snow mixed with rain blowing around through the day, with highs in low to mid 40's. Accumulations in mountain areas of a couple of inches to an inch of a dusting in the valley. Winds from the SW, pushing to 20 mph. Slick conditions with some visibility concerns, so be cautious if traveling. Lows overnight return to the 20's as winds shift to N10+ and clear us out for super sunny Saturday and Sunday and headed toward 60.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather