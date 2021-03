Weather

High pressure has pushed out all the clouds and precipitation, and the winds from yesterday ushered in cool air, keeping temperatures today in the 40's. NW winds 5-12 mph.

Cold tonight and in the upper teens to low 20's and into the 50's tomorrow. 60's by Maundy Thursday and some 70's by Good Friday.

Easter Sunday cools ahead of a weak system, but still decent: Partly Sunny and mid-to-upper 60's.