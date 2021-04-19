The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Monday, April 19, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A strong cold front will continue to progress south through
the center of the country today. The cold front will not
only bring temperatures that are 10-20 degrees below
average, but also a large swath of snow stretching from
Montana to Colorado. Some higher-elevation areas in the
Rocky Mountains will likely have 6-12 inches of snow through
tonight. Meanwhile, spotty showers will continue across
portions of the Northeast. There will be some rain along the
coastline of the Carolinas as a weak storm moves away from
land. A stalled front will remain parked over central
Florida, continuing to induce showers and thunderstorms
across a good portion of the sunshine state. The West Coast
will remain dry and very warm as the high pressure persists
over the region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 94 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 1 at Leadville, CO
