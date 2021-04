Weather

A backdoor cold front strikes today with winds from the north 20-30 mph, gusting to 45 today. A slight chance of showers this morning may being some snow especially for Driggs/Jackson, but the afternoon will be hazy with blowing dust and sun. Highs will struggle to get past 50 for Idaho Falls, 53 for Pocatello, upper 30's for Jackson Hole, 50 in Salmon. Rest of the week has clearing conditions and warming gradually to upper 60's by the weekend