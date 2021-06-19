The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, June 19, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a tropical system moves across the interior Southeast
states today, a swath of heavy rain, gusty winds and severe
thunderstorms will move in. Enough rain can fall to lead to
flooding, while locally strong wind gusts can trigger power
outages. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. As a cold
front sags southeastward, heavy, gusty and isolated severe
thunderstorms will stretch from Maine to Pennsylvania and
Missouri. The main threats in this zone will be from high
winds and hail. Cooler air will settle over the Upper
Midwest as very warm and humid conditions sprawl farther to
the south and east. Meanwhile, very hot conditions with
blazing sunshine will rule the West. Only the immediate
Pacific coast will be cool with a sea breeze. Very spotty
late-day storms may dot the interior Southwest.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 124 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 29 at Stanley, ID
