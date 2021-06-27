The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, June 27, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The heat wave will continue across the West today as
record-challenging warmth envelops the Pacific Northwest
with widespread triple-digit heat across the region. Only
the immediate coasts and high mountainous areas will escape
from the dangerous heat wave cresting over the Northwest.
The air will also remain hot across the Southwest as blazing
sunshine boosts afternoon temperatures well past the century
mark in California and southern and western Nevada into
southern Arizona. Meanwhile, it will grow warmer and more
humid across the Northeast with a few thunderstorms
developing across northern New England into the Appalachian
Mountains during the afternoon. Strong thunderstorms will
again erupt across West Texas with damaging winds and heavy
rain.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 122 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 33 at Angel Fire, NM
