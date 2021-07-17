The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, July 17, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As high humidity persists, a storm and frontal system will
move slowly from the Central states to the Northeast today.
Drenching showers and thunderstorms will extend from the
central Plains and lower Mississippi Valley to New England.
There is the risk of localized flash flooding due to the
saturated state of the ground and slow-moving nature of the
storms. A small amount of the storms can pulse during the
afternoon to lead to incidents of strong winds and small
hail. The Northeast will have the greatest concentration of
these storms. Heavy storms will also pester the Florida
Peninsula. Much of the area from the Northwest to the
northern Plains and Upper Midwest will be rain-free. Storms
over the interior Southwest are expected to be more sporadic
in nature, but can still trigger isolated flash flooding.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 28 at Bodie State Park, CA
