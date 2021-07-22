Still Hot & Hazy with Storms Around

Weather

Mostly cloudy, breezes from southwest later 15-25mph, and some showers around to start Friday Eve. Some smoke and haze progressing toward east Idaho and red flag warning in effect to the central and southern zones, and eastern highlands and western wyoming.

We keep a chance of storms for the day and night 30%, many isolated with gusty winds into the evening.

High today low 90's, low 80's in Jackson.

Lows tonight - mild in the 60 degree range

Friday will be hot, sunny and smoky at times and still in the low 90's for most. This trend continues through the weekend with dry conditions before even more heat Monday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather 208-534-9957 @jeffroper IG