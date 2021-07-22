Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 7:41 AM

Still Hot & Hazy with Storms Around

Mostly cloudy, breezes from southwest later 15-25mph, and some showers around to start Friday Eve. Some smoke and haze progressing toward east Idaho and red flag warning in effect to the central and southern zones, and eastern highlands and western wyoming.

We keep a chance of storms for the day and night 30%, many isolated with gusty winds into the evening.

High today low 90's, low 80's in Jackson.

Lows tonight - mild in the 60 degree range

Friday will be hot, sunny and smoky at times and still in the low 90's for most. This trend continues through the weekend with dry conditions before even more heat Monday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather 208-534-9957 @jeffroper IG

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather for 27 years from coast-to-coast and has worked in Charlotte, Columbia, SC, San Antonio, TX, He has been with Local News 8 for 3 years this fall and you can watch him every morning from 5-7am and at noon.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content