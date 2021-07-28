The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, July 28, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a heat wave continues over the Plains states with high
temperatures well into the 90s and low 100s F in many areas,
severe thunderstorms will continue to fire on the northern
and northeastern rim of the heat today. A complex of
powerful thunderstorms with high winds is forecast to
develop and race southeastward over the Great Lakes region
into tonight. Winds along the path of this complex can lead
to widespread power outages, property damage and crop loss.
Storms in the Northeast and along the Interstate 10 and 20
corridors in the South will be heavy, gusty and perhaps
locally severe. In the West, the overall coverage of storms
with heavy rain will be more sparse across the deserts
compared to this past weekend. Storms over the interior
Northwest have the potential to ignite new wildfires.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 111 at Buffalo, SD
National Low Tuesday 36 at Fraser, CO
