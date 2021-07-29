The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, July 29, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
An area of cooler and less humid air will expand over part
of the North Central states today. As the leading edge of
this cooler air moves along, severe thunderstorms are
forecast to fire from Missouri through the Ohio Valley and
onto parts of the central Appalachians and coastal
Northeast. Severe storms from last night’s complex near the
Great Lakes may reach into Virginia later in the day. A few
more slow-moving storms will erupt in the hot, humid air
over the Southeastern states. Hot air will persist over the
central and southern Plains. More storms are in store for
the interior Southwest, which can aggravate existing and
create additional flash flooding incidents. A few storms
with little rain and lightning strikes can erupt in the heat
in the Northwest. These may lead to new fires.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 37 at Truckee, CA
