The Nation’s Weather for Friday, July 30, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
An expanding southward dip in the jet stream will allow a
batch of cooler, less humid air to expand from the Great
Lakes region through the Northeast states today. A batch of
showers and thunderstorms associated with the arrival of
cool air will exit New England. Showers and heavy storms are
in store along the edge of the cool air from the central
Plains to the southern Appalachians and Carolina coast. As
hot and humid air holds over the South Central and Southeast
states, a few slow-moving storms are forecast to dot the
Gulf Coast region. Farther west, another busy day with heavy
downpours and thunderstorms is expected for the deserts.
Flash flooding is anticipated in some communities. As very
hot air remains in the Northwest, spotty storms with little
rain and lightning can lead to new wildfires.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 38 at Bodie State Park, CA
