The Nation’s Weather for Monday, August 2, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The monsoon will begin to shift east into the Rocky
Mountains today, with slow-moving thunderstorms still
remaining a concern from New Mexico to Montana. These storms
will have the potential to bring not only flash flooding,
but also spark new fires. Across portions of the Plains as
well as the Midwest, it will be dry with partly to mostly
sunny skies. Temperatures across the Midwest will be several
degrees below average, leading to a very comfortable day.
Aside from a few showers across northern New England, the
Northeast will also be dry with partly to mostly sunny
skies. The South will be very active as a cold front stalls
across the region. Thunderstorms will erupt from Texas to
the Carolinas. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and
could produce flooding in poor-drainage areas.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 114 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 37 at Dakota Hill, CO
