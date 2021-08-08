The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, August 8, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Severe thunderstorms are expected to erupt today from
Missouri to Wisconsin. Some of these thunderstorms may
contain hail, downpours and an isolated tornado. A storm
system off the New Jersey coast will bring breezy and
showery conditions to the coastal Northeast with spotty
thunderstorms likely farther inland and down the spine of
the Appalachians. Isolated thunderstorms are forecast to
break out over Florida and the Gulf Coast thanks to a surge
of moist air. A new system will push into the Northwest,
triggering strong-to-severe thunderstorms in the northern
Rockies that could contain hail, damaging winds and spark
new wildfires. Hot and dry conditions will persist across
the Great Plains and Desert Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 114 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 30 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments