The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Monday, August 9, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A few thunderstorms will bring local downpours and the
threat of flash flooding to portions of southeastern
Arizona today; otherwise, it will be warm and dry across
much of the West. It will be unsettled around the western
Great Lakes into the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys with
showers and gusty thunderstorms, some of the storms may
become severe at night across parts of Wisconsin and
Illinois. It will be mainly dry across the Northeast with
some sunshine, but showers will keep southern New England
cloudy and cool. There will be numerous thunderstorms across
the South from South Carolina along the Gulf coast to
Louisiana and northeastern Texas, some may produce localized
downpours. Severe thunderstorms will rumble across parts of
northern Colorado into Nebraska and Kansas.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 32 at Leadville, CO
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments