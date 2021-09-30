Slowly Warming Up

Weather

Pleasant today with a dome of high pressure keeping us dry with lots of sunshine.

The freezing lows will ease out of the picture and we'll have highs in the low-to-mid 60's for a a slow warm up into the weekend. 70's are expected for Saturday and Sunday.

A weak front comes through Friday with a slight mountain shower chance, but nothing more than clouds for the valley and a breeze.

Looking good for next week: sunny, dry, highs in the 70's and 80's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather