Slowly Warming Up

Pleasant today with a dome of high pressure keeping us dry with lots of sunshine.

The freezing lows will ease out of the picture and we'll have highs in the low-to-mid 60's for a a slow warm up into the weekend. 70's are expected for Saturday and Sunday.

A weak front comes through Friday with a slight mountain shower chance, but nothing more than clouds for the valley and a breeze.

Looking good for next week: sunny, dry, highs in the 70's and 80's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather for 27 years from coast-to-coast and has worked in Charlotte, Columbia, SC, San Antonio, TX, He has been with Local News 8 for 3 years this fall and you can watch him every morning from 5-7am and at noon.

