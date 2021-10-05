Warm Today with Chilly Rainy days coming

Weather

Moisture makes it way into our area tonight and early tomorrow morning with the risk for a heavy shower/storm.

Today will be warm ahead of a front that will turn our forecast around Thursday and Friday. Highs from 77-82 today and it will be mostly sunny. Cloudiness into tonight with lows in the 40 degree range with a shower possible.

Increased storm chances with the front from the northwest with temperatures dropping to upper 60's tomorrow , and mid-to-low 50's by week's end. Showers ending ( with some higher elevation snow chances for some accumulating snow in the central mountains/Jackson area) Saturday. Another disturbance waits for us at first of the week, with some winter conditions attached for Jackson. Highs will only be the 50's and some lows will plummet in Wyoming to single digits, possibly. Just know to be prepared for cold weather, cold rain, blustery conditions. thunderstorms, and hazardous driving conditions, and cold feet.