Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 8:05 AM

Chilly and bright weekend kickoff

Calm, dry, chilly and sunny conditions for the next few days in the region. We begin with some sparse mountain cloudiness, but mainly clear for us and temperatures a little below freezing this morning. By midday, continued clear and sunny headed into the 47-50 degree range at 2-3pm.

We are still below average for October as we recover from an early winter explosion this week. Normal highs are in the lower 60's, which we may see briefly by Sunday before another system jacks up the weather again for us. We'll have a 30-40% chance of a wintry mix for late Sunday, into Monday, and remaining for Jackson early Tuesday. Our highs will go from low 60's on Sunday to low 50's on Monday with a wintry feeling and freezing for morning lows. It may be slick in some areas.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather download our app now. Look for KIFI Weather App in the app store....it's free.

Have a great weekend!

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather on television since 1995. That makes him the most experienced weather forecaster in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, since he joined our team in 2018. Start your day with Local News 8 in the morning at 5am & 6am, and noon, every Monday through Friday.

With 26 years in television as a news and weather anchor, reporter, producer and talk show host, you’ll also be seeing Jeff reporting on local people and events on Local News 8 at 5, 6, and 10pm weekdays.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content