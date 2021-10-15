Chilly and bright weekend kickoff

Weather

Calm, dry, chilly and sunny conditions for the next few days in the region. We begin with some sparse mountain cloudiness, but mainly clear for us and temperatures a little below freezing this morning. By midday, continued clear and sunny headed into the 47-50 degree range at 2-3pm.

We are still below average for October as we recover from an early winter explosion this week. Normal highs are in the lower 60's, which we may see briefly by Sunday before another system jacks up the weather again for us. We'll have a 30-40% chance of a wintry mix for late Sunday, into Monday, and remaining for Jackson early Tuesday. Our highs will go from low 60's on Sunday to low 50's on Monday with a wintry feeling and freezing for morning lows. It may be slick in some areas.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather download our app now. Look for KIFI Weather App in the app store....it's free.

Have a great weekend!