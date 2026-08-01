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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued August 1 at 1:28PM MDT until August 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
New
Published 1:28 PM

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM Sunday to 9 PM MDT Monday.
the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 5 to 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows in the
upper 50s to low 60s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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