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Alerts

Heat Advisory issued August 2 at 12:35AM MDT until August 2 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 7:56 AM
Published 12:35 AM

* WHAT…Hot temperatures expected today. Highs from 98 to 105 below
5800 feet, 90 to 98 above 5800 feet.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northwest, south
central, southwest, and west central Wyoming.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase during extreme heat
events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

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