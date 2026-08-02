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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 1:04AM MDT until August 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 7:56 AM
Published 1:04 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…West to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10-15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Wind and low humidity can lead to rapid spread of
fire and more intense fire in receptive fuels.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

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