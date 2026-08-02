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Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 1:30PM MDT until August 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 8:08 PM
Published 1:30 PM

* IMPACTS: Low Humidity, Hot Temperatures, and Gusty Westerly Wind
could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Westerly wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Sunday.
West-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Monday.

* HUMIDITY: 5 to 10 percent Sunday, and 8 to 13 percent Monday.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs around 90 Sunday, and in the 80s Monday.
Sunday Night low temperatures in the 50s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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