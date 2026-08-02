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Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 8:52PM MDT until August 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
August 3, 2026 3:56 AM
Published 8:52 PM

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 8 to 13 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 80s. Sunday Night low temperatures in
the 50s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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