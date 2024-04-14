Multi-day severe weather threat this week for Northeast and Central US

By Allison Chinchar, CNN

(CNN) — Two separate systems will bring severe storms to the US over the next few days, with threats including tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and even flooding.

Roughly 40 million people from Ohio to Connecticut are under the threat of severe storms beginning Sunday afternoon. A Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms exists across eastern Ohio to northern Pennsylvania including Pittsburgh. Major cities including New York and Philadelphia will also have a chance for severe weather Sunday, when there is a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms.

By Monday and Tuesday, a new system will take shape across the Central US bringing the threat of severe storms from Texas to South Dakota.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible mainly in the evening and overnight Monday. A Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms is possible in western Oklahoma and northern Texas. A larger Level 2 of 5 risk surrounds that area and includes Kansas City, Wichita, and Oklahoma City.

The storms ramp up late Monday afternoon and will move eastward through the evening.

Because overnight storms will be likely in these areas, before you go to sleep, make sure you’re able to get weather alerts. Research shows that nighttime tornadoes are more than twice as deadly as daytime ones. Nocturnal tornadoes are difficult to spot in the darkness and those sleeping may not be aware that danger is near.

Even before the storms begin, winds will be gusting up to 45 mph from western Nebraska down through the panhandle of Texas.

On Tuesday, the severe storm threat shifts from southern Wisconsin to Louisiana. The main threat will be damaging winds, but hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The most concentrated corridor for severe weather on Tuesday, especially for hail and tornadoes, is expected over southern Iowa and Missouri during the mid-afternoon and early evening.

Flooding will also be a concern with both systems. The main concern for Sunday is across Pennsylvania, where the ground is already saturated from a very wet April. Pittsburgh, for example, is already sitting at its third-wettest April on record with 7.50 inches. The record is 8.11 inches from 1901. The forecast for Pittsburgh, and much of western Pennsylvania, calls for 1 to 2 inches, which would be enough to break the record.

On Monday, there is a risk for excessive rainfall from northern Texas to North Dakota. By Tuesday, the bulk of the moisture spreads eastward bringing the risk of flooding mainly to the Midwest.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, are already dealing with a surplus of rain this month, with more than a dozen river gauges already at minor flood stage even before the next round of rain arrives.

From Nebraska to Wisconsin, widespread rainfall totals will be between 1 to 3 inches through Wednesday.

CNN meteorologist Caitlin Kaiser contributed to this story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.