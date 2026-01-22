A massive winter storm is coming. Don’t make these mistakes as you prepare

By CNN Meteorologist Briana Waxman

(CNN) — There’s a winter storm brewing that promises to blanket Texas to Washington, DC, in heavy snow and dangerous amounts of ice. Preparing for the kinds of impacts we’re expecting isn’t just about stocking up on groceries and batteries.

Here’s what you should (and shouldn’t) do.

Don’t just plan for power outages. Do plan for days of isolation

This storm is extreme, but even moderate winter storms can knock out electricity, especially when ice or heavy snow is involved. A battery-powered or hand-crank radio can provide weather updates if cell service and internet go down.

Keep phones and power banks charged. Make sure flashlights, radios and extra batteries are easy to find.

Refill prescriptions early. Make sure baby formula, diapers, pet food and medications are stocked. If anyone relies on powered medical equipment, have a backup plan in place before the storm.

Pull out blankets, hats and warm layers now so you’re not scrambling later. Even short-lived storms can disrupt travel and services for days.

Don’t overfill your fridge. Do stock shelf-stable food and water

If the power goes out, refrigerated food won’t last long. Focus on pantry items that don’t require electricity, refrigeration or cooking.

You should aim for at least three days of food and water for everyone in your household, including pets. The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends storing at least one gallon of water per day for each person in your household.

Your refrigerator will keep food safe for about four hours during a power outage, according to the US Department of Agriculture﻿. A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for approximately 48 hours — but that time limit drops to 24 hours if it is half full and the door remains closed.

Disposable plates, cups and flatware can be useful to have on hand, too, if you’re without power or water.

Don’t forget about pipes. Do prep your home to avoid costly water damage

If your home loses heating, there’s a risk that water could freeze in the pipes and crack them. Open cabinet doors under sinks so warmer indoor air can circulate around pipes. This matters most for single-family homes and older buildings, but apartment dwellers should do it too, especially for sinks along exterior walls.

In very cold conditions — overnight lows in the 20s or colder for several hours — let faucets drip slowly. Start the drip before temperatures fall below freezing and keep it going until temperatures climb back above freezing.

For homes with outdoor plumbing, disconnect garden hoses ahead of the cold and, if possible, put an insulated cover on exterior spigots to reduce the risk of frozen or burst pipes.

Don’t misuse heating devices. Do plan for warmth without power

Never use grills, camp stoves or generators indoors. Carbon monoxide, which is odorless and deadly, poses a major risk from these heating sources during winter storms.

If you don’t have a generator, focus on trapping body heat and conserving warmth:

Layer clothing, including hats and socks, even indoors

Use blankets or sleeping bags to retain heat

Close off unused rooms to concentrate warmth in one space

Cover windows and doors to reduce drafts

A battery-powered or USB-powered heated blanket can provide short bursts of warmth. Stick to battery-operated heat sources only, and use them according to manufacturer instructions.

Don’t assume you’ll stay connected. Do make a communication plan

Cell service can be unreliable during ice storms. Decide ahead of time how family members will check in and who to contact if you’re separated or lose service.

Check in on elderly neighbors, people with disabilities or anyone who may need help preparing, too.

Don’t run last minute errands. Do prepare your vehicle early

If you might need to travel after the storm, make sure your gas tank is full and your vehicle has basics like blankets, extra clothing and a phone charger.

Park your vehicle away from trees or power lines that could fall under the weight of ice and snow, and make sure to leave your wipers in the down position. Once conditions deteriorate, driving may not be safe.

