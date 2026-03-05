Louisiana shaken by one of state’s strongest earthquakes

By CNN Meteorologist Chris Dolce

(CNN) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake jostled hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana early Thursday morning — an unusually strong temblor for the state.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake, centered about 7 miles west of Edgefield, in northwest Louisiana, is the strongest earthquake centered on state soil and one of its strongest on record, according to the US Geological Survey. Edgefield is about 35 miles southeast of Shreveport.

In February 2006, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded offshore in the Gulf about 100 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. A 4.2-magnitude earthquake in October 1930 was the previously known strongest temblor on state soil.

More than 650,000 people experienced weak shaking from Thursday’s earthquake, particularly in Louisiana and nearby parts of eastern Texas and southern Arkansas, according to the USGS.

Moderate shaking impacted 19,000 people near the temblor’s epicenter.

