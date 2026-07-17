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CNN-Weather/Environment

Before and after images: Wildfire smoke casts skylines in dystopian haze

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Published 12:35 PM

By Meteorologist Dakota Smith, CNN

(CNN) — Smoke from wildfires in Canada has poured into the United States, causing air quality to plummet and masking landscapes in a thick, brown haze.

Poor air quality has been an issue in New York since Wednesday, when the cloud of smoke descended near the ground.

Washington, DC, has mostly avoided hazardous air – until Friday, when a thick haze settled over the nation’s capital.

Chicago experienced some of the country’s worst air quality on Thursday and is still enveloped in a cloud of smoke. Here’s what it looks like compared to Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke has altered skies over Central Pennsylvania since Tuesday.

And it completely swallowed the Minneapolis skyline on Wednesday.

Blue turned to a brown-orange in the skies over Grand Rapids, Michigan, this week.

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