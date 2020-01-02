Slight chance of Friday snow

Local Forecast

Light snow possible for Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead for the Snake River Plain and our eastern mountains. A cold front slides in for this weekend with gusty winds and scattered snow showers.

Friday, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow. Highs into the mid 30's with light winds.

Saturday, Windy with a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 30's. Winds 20 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 20's.

Monday, Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 20's.