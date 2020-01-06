Windy Tuesday, Snow Showers Wednesday and Thursday

Local Forecast

Partly cloudy and breezy with stormy weather on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see gusty winds with 1-3" of new snow possible for the Snake River Plain. This will be an active week of wind and scattered snow showers all the way into the weekend.

Tuesday: Windy and Partly cloudy, with a high into the mid to lower 30's. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers, Cloudy, with a high into the lower 30's. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers with cloudy skies. A high into the mid 20's. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday: A few snow showers, Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 20's.