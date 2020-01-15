Skip to Content
Another storm on the way

Another storm sweeps into the region starting Thursday for Western and Central Idaho. Eastern Idaho, will start to see some snow early Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for snow and gusty winds expected for this Friday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 30's. Thursday night, we'll look for snow showers after midnight. Low's around the mid 20's. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday: A chance of snow, mainly for the morning and mid-day. A high near 30°, Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 20's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT
TO MIDNIGHT MST FRIDAY NIGHT…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
    Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing and drifting snow
    likely.
  • WHERE…Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rexburg, INL, Dubois.
  • WHEN…From midnight Thursday night to midnight MST Friday
    night.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
    hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

