Another storm on the way
Another storm sweeps into the region starting Thursday for Western and Central Idaho. Eastern Idaho, will start to see some snow early Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for snow and gusty winds expected for this Friday.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 30's. Thursday night, we'll look for snow showers after midnight. Low's around the mid 20's. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday: A chance of snow, mainly for the morning and mid-day. A high near 30°, Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 20's.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT
TO MIDNIGHT MST FRIDAY NIGHT…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing and drifting snow
likely.
- WHERE…Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rexburg, INL, Dubois.
- WHEN…From midnight Thursday night to midnight MST Friday
night.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening.
Comments