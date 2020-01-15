Another storm on the way

Local Forecast

Another storm sweeps into the region starting Thursday for Western and Central Idaho. Eastern Idaho, will start to see some snow early Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for snow and gusty winds expected for this Friday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 30's. Thursday night, we'll look for snow showers after midnight. Low's around the mid 20's. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday: A chance of snow, mainly for the morning and mid-day. A high near 30°, Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 20's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT

TO MIDNIGHT MST FRIDAY NIGHT…