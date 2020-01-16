Winter Weather Advisory for Friday

Local Forecast

A cold front is sliding in for this Friday, with gusty winds and scattered snow showers for Friday morning. We'll see this system clear quickly, with just a few isolated snow showers and flurries for Saturday.

Friday, Scattered snow showers for the morning and mid-day, gradually becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 20's. Winds 15 to 25 mph, Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries and snow showers around Island Park, Driggs and Jackson. Highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's.

Sunday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 30°.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST FRIDAY…

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow. WHERE…Pocatello, American Falls, Shelley, Blackfoot, Idaho

Falls, Rexburg, INL, Dubois, Fort Hall, St. Anthony. WHEN…From midnight tonight to 11 PM MST Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.