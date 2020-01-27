Rain/Snow Showers for Tuesday

Local Forecast

Another wave of snow and rain showers are on the way for Tuesday. The wintry mix could drop in a couple of inches of snowfall with highs into the mid 30's. Gusty winds are also with us, with gusts 20-30 mph.

Tuesday, snow and rain showers with highs into the mid 30's. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Tuesday night, scattered snow and rain showers with lows close to 20°. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday, Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs into the lower 30's.

Thursday, Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of mountain snow. Highs into the lower 30's.

Friday, Chance of snow with highs into the mid 30's.