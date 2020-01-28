Snow showers late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Convergence zone forming over Snake River Plain

Local Forecast

More snow showers possible late Tuesday with a convergence zone forming in the Upper Snake River Plain. Heavy snow possible in the upper valley and Eastern Highlands. This will continue overnight into a bit of Wednesday.

Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service:

Periods of snow will continue into Wednesday morning in the Upper

Snake River Plain with an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow in

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St Anthony expected. Snow levels will reach

Pocatello and American Falls overnight with a convergence zone

expected to drop 1 to 2 inches of snow in Pocatello, Blackfoot and

American Falls after midnight through Wednesday morning. Travel

will likely become or remain difficult through the morning commute

Wednesday.

Wednesday, a few snow showers in the morning, mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 30's.

Thursday, snow early in the morning with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs into the lower 30's.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs into the lower 30's.