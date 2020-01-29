Scattered snow early Thursday morning

Local Forecast

A fast moving system rolls in late Wednesday and Thursday morning with scattered snow showers. The snow quickly clears by midday Thursday with a slight chance of snow on Friday. A cold front will arrive this weekend with warming temps for Saturday before the front arrives. Rain and snow showers for Sunday, with dropping temperatures into next week.

Thursday, A chance of snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies with highs into the lower 30's.

Friday, Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs into the lower 30's.

Saturday, partly cloudy with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

Sunday, Windy, scattered snow and rain showers. Highs into the mid to upper 30's.

Monday, cold and mostly cloudy with highs into the teens. A slight chance of snow.