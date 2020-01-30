Areas of fog overnight, warmer Saturday, stormy Sunday

Local Forecast

Relatively quiet weather with areas of fog overnight. From that fog, we could see a few flurries. Mostly cloudy skies with a few mountain snow showers for Friday. We're still on track to see a cold front push in for Sunday, with rain and snow.

Friday, Slight chance of snow, mostly cloudy with highs into the mid to upper 30's.

Saturday, Warmer before the cold front arrives on Sunday. Highs into the lower to mid 40's. Mostly sunny skies with light winds.

Sunday, Windy, scattered snow and rain showers with highs into the mid 30's.

Monday, Cold with highs into the teens and lower 20's. Chance of snow with gusty winds.