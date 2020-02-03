COLD Tuesday, Snow returns Wednesday and Thursday

Local Forecast

High pressure builds back in after our latest storm, leading to a cold and sunny Tuesday. Another storm system rolls in Wednesday and will last for the rest of the workweek.

Monday night and Tuesday morning, Partly cloudy with a few flurries. Low's around 0 to -5, wind chill values as low as -10 to -15. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday, Mostly sunny with highs into the upper teens for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the northeast.

Wednesday, Highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's with scattered snow showers. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible in the Snake River Plain.

Thursday, Scattered snow showers with gusty winds.