Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning
More scattered snow showers as we head through Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until Friday afternoon for the Snake River Plain.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY:
- WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches over the next two days, except 8
to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
- WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain including the cities of Idaho
Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony and the Bear Lake Valley including
St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.
- WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Wednesday night and Thursday morning, more scattered snow showers. Lows into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Thursday, Cloudy with scattered snow showers and a high near 35°. Winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday, Cloudy with a chance of snow and gusty winds. A high near 40°. Winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Saturday, Cloudy with a chance of snow. A high into the mid to upper 30's. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 7
to 20 inches over the next two days, except 12 to 25 inches on
ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph.
- WHERE…The Centennial and Big Hole Mountains, the Island Park
area including the towns of Island Park, Kilgore, and Victor.
- WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
