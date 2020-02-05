Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning

Local Forecast

More scattered snow showers as we head through Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until Friday afternoon for the Snake River Plain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY:

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches over the next two days, except 8 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain including the cities of Idaho

Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony and the Bear Lake Valley including St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown. WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning, more scattered snow showers. Lows into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday, Cloudy with scattered snow showers and a high near 35°. Winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday, Cloudy with a chance of snow and gusty winds. A high near 40°. Winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday, Cloudy with a chance of snow. A high into the mid to upper 30's. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY…