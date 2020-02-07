Gusty Winds and Scattered Showers Saturday, Cold and Sunny Sunday

Local Forecast

A cold front is moving in from the northwest for Saturday. We'll see scattered snow/rain showers and gusty winds to get us into Saturday. Heavy snow showers for areas of far eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. After the stormy weather clears by late Saturday, look for frigid temperatures for Sunday and Monday with sunny skies.

Overnight and Saturday morning, A slight chance of snow, mostly cloudy, with lows into the lower 30's. Winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday, Chance of rain and snow showers, highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's. Winds 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday & Monday, Mostly sunny with highs into the upper teens and lower 20's.