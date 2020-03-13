Passing rain, snow and thundershowers this weekend

Local Forecast

An active weather pattern takes hold for this weekend, as an area of low pressure slides down the Pacific Coast. We'll have the potential for snow, rain and thunderstorms all across the region, for both Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued this Special Weather Statement, "A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening, causing showers to develop. Rain showers are forecast to develop Saturday. These rain showers are forecast to change to snow showers by sunset Saturday evening before diminishing Saturday night. A quick 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow accumulation will be possible

Saturday evening particularly in the Upper Snake Plain, leading to reduced visibility and the possibility of slick spots."

Saturday, scattered rain and snow showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs into the 40's for the Snake River Plain with gusty winds. Scattered showers and winds expected for Saturday night.

Sunday, scattered rain/snow showers, gusty winds, with a high near 45°.

Monday, a chance of rain and snow before noon, Partly sunny, with a high near 47.