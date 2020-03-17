A few showers with us for Wednesday and Thursday

Local Forecast

Keeping unsettled conditions with a scattered shower and thunderstorm possible for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs near normal with temps into the 40's and lower 50's. We'll see more scattered mountain snow working back in this weekend.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow and rain with highs into the mid 40's. Winds 10 to 15 mph, chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday, Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Winds around 10 mph.

Friday, Mostly sunny, with a high into the mid 40's.

Saturday, party sunny, with a high into the mid to upper 40's.