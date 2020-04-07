Thunderstorms late Tuesday, nicer Wednesday

Local Forecast

​​​​​A Few thunderstorms Tuesday night with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Warmer weather with mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday with highs approaching 70°. We'll see some showers into northern Utah on Thursday, which could get into southern Idaho. Our next storm swings in late Friday and through the weekend with dropping temperatures, gusty winds and scattered showers.

Wednesday, sunny with highs into the lower 60's for Idaho Falls with the mid 60's for Pocatello. Light winds 5-10 mph.

Thursday, partly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 60's. Light winds around 10 mph.

Friday, increasing clouds in the afternoon with highs close to 70°. Winds picking up with showers late in the evening.

Saturday and Sunday, chance of showers with highs into the 40's and 50's, gusty winds at 10-20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms as well.