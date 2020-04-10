Wind Advisory issued for Saturday, Cold Easter Sunday

Local Forecast

A cold front out of Montana is on the move for this weekend​​​​​.

A windy, stormy Saturday, as the cold front rolls in from the north. The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Wind Advisory for the Snake River Plain for Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM SUNDAY:

WHAT…Southwest to West shifting Northwest to North Winds at

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. WHERE…The Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, South

Highlands and Arco Desert.

Highlands and Arco Desert. WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 1 AM MDT Sunday with peak

conditions expected during the late afternoon.

conditions expected during the late afternoon. IMPACTS…Blowing Dust is likely in areas where dirt and dust

can easily be disturbed. Unsecured objects can easily be

strewn about and tree limbs could be blown down.

For Saturday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with increasing wind speeds for the afternoon. Scattered rain/snow showers with highs into the 50's. Possible wind gusts 30-50 mph.

Sunday, a few lingering showers with gusty winds. Colder, with highs into the upper 30's and the lower 40's for the Snake River Plain. Clearing skies with mostly sunny conditions for the Snake River Plain with clouds and a few showers for Western Wyoming.

Monday and Tuesday, mostly sunny with highs getting back into the 40's and 50's.