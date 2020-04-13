Breezy with a few showers for Tuesday, more wet weather Wednesday

Local Forecast

A cold system is moving in from the north, keeping us below average with our temperatures and breezy. We'll also have a few snow and rain showers for Tuesday, with more widespread showers for Wednesday. Warmer temperatures move back in closer to the weekend with highs returning to the 50's and 60's.

Tuesday, highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's. Winds at 10-15 mph., with gusts around 20 mph. A few scattered snow/rain showers.

Wednesday, Scattered showers, mostly cloudy and breezy with winds 10-20 mph.

Thursday, look for partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. Highs into the mid 40's.