Cold front exiting, cold and windy for Thursday

Local Forecast

A vigorous cold front is moving through the region, with scattered showers and gusty winds through Wednesday night and into Thursday. Most of the showers will exit for Thursday, with most of the wet weather confined to far eastern Idaho and Wyoming. Nicer weather sets up for the weekend.

Thursday, a slight chance of showers in the morning with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon for the Snake River Plain. Keeping mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers in the forecast for areas of Wyoming and far SE Idaho. Highs in the Snake River Plain hitting the lower 40's. North winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday, Sunny with highs into the 50's

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's.