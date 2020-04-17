Nice Saturday, A few Isolated Showers Sunday

Local Forecast

High pressure with us for Saturday with warmer temperatures. A weak storm system swings through with a few isolated showers for Sunday. Temps will stay into the 60's for the start of the workweek with mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday. A storm system rolls back in late Wednesday.

Saturday, sunny with highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Sunday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the Snake River Plain. Highs around 60°. We'll see a higher risk for snow and rain showers around Island Park, Jackson and the SE Highlands.

Monday & Tuesday, partly sunny with highs into the lower and mid 60's.