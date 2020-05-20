Unsettled weather pattern continues

Local Forecast

Scattered showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds continue for Wednesday evening with clearing skies for Thursday morning. We're still under the influence of an upper level low pressure system over the inland northwest. Cold for the overnight lows with numbers back into the 30's and 40's. There's there possibly of snow showers mixed in with the rain overnight.

We'll see temperatures below average for Thursday with highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's, for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds at 15-35 MPH, with a few afternoon and evening showers. However, Thursday will not see many showers. The wind will be the most noticeable and annoying aspect of this forecast.

Another wave of showers are expected for Friday with cooler temperatures and more wind.

Saturday, we're still stuck with a few showers, with cool temps. Not the best start to the holiday weekend. However, by Sunday we'll begin to transition to drier weather, with slightly warmer temps.