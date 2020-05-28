Hot and breezy with a few T-storms

Local Forecast

A broad ridge of high pressure is pumping in the heat with highs pushing into the lower 90's. We'll also have a few thunderstorms with breezy winds. The ridge begins to shift to the east on Sunday, leading to cooling temperatures.

Friday, a slight chance of mountain thunderstorms, with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the region. Highs into the lower 90's for the Snake River Plain. Winds 10-15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight risk of thunderstorms, with highs into the lower and mid 90's for the Snake River Plain. Winds 10-15 MPH.

Sunday, sunny with highs into the mid 80's. Winds 10-15 MPH.