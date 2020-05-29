Hot, breezy and a few thundershowers

Local Forecast

Feels like summer for Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, with highs well into the 90's for Saturday. We'll also see a risk for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The ridge of high pressure over the west, begins to move east for Sunday, allowing for the temperatures to fall slightly. More thunderstorms will begin to show for the approaching workweek.

Saturday, mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs into the 90's for the Snake River Plain, with highs into the 80's for Jackson Hole. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms with gusty winds. Winds 10-15 MPH, with gusts up to 25 MPH.

Sunday, sunny with highs into the mid 80's.

Monday, sunny with highs into the mid to upper 80's.