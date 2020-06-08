Frost Advisory for Tuesday Morning, with a few showers during the day
Scattered showers Monday evening, clearing to the east by Tuesday with cold overnight low's. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Snake River Plain for Tuesday morning. We have a slight chance of showers for Tuesday, with gusty winds. Drier warmer weather for Wednesday and Thursday
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT TUESDAY:
- WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
- WHERE…The Snake River Plain and Arco Desert.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
Tuesday, a slight risk of showers, mostly sunny with highs into the mid 60's. Winds 10-20 MPH.
Wednesday, sunny with highs into the lower to mid 70's.
Thursday, highs close to 80° with sunny skies.
Comments