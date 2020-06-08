Skip to Content
Frost Advisory for Tuesday Morning, with a few showers during the day

Scattered showers Monday evening, clearing to the east by Tuesday with cold overnight low's. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Snake River Plain for Tuesday morning. We have a slight chance of showers for Tuesday, with gusty winds. Drier warmer weather for Wednesday and Thursday

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT TUESDAY:

  • WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
    formation.
  • WHERE…The Snake River Plain and Arco Desert.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
    left uncovered.

Tuesday, a slight risk of showers, mostly sunny with highs into the mid 60's. Winds 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday, sunny with highs into the lower to mid 70's.

Thursday, highs close to 80° with sunny skies.

Michael Coats

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

