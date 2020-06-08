Frost Advisory for Tuesday Morning, with a few showers during the day

Local Forecast

Scattered showers Monday evening, clearing to the east by Tuesday with cold overnight low's. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Snake River Plain for Tuesday morning. We have a slight chance of showers for Tuesday, with gusty winds. Drier warmer weather for Wednesday and Thursday

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT TUESDAY:

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

formation. WHERE…The Snake River Plain and Arco Desert.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Tuesday, a slight risk of showers, mostly sunny with highs into the mid 60's. Winds 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday, sunny with highs into the lower to mid 70's.

Thursday, highs close to 80° with sunny skies.