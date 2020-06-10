Warming up with a few thunderstorms

Local Forecast

A few thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours with warming daytime highs, thanks to building high pressure over the region. A cold front moves in this weekend, with dropping temperatures and some scattered showers.

Thursday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower 80's. Winds 10-15 MPH, with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Friday, mostly sunny and hot with highs close to 90°. Winds 15-25 MPH.

Saturday, partly cloudy with with highs into the mid 70's. Gusty winds at 15-25 MPH, gusts around 35 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the mid 60's, with gusty winds 15-25 MPH, gusts around 35 MPH.