HOT with Thunderstorms late Wednesday

Local Forecast

Very quiet weather for Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms developing Wednesday afternoon and evening, with showers continuing into Thursday. A cold front is dropping in for Thursday, with off and on showers. Before the cold front arrives, highs will reach the upper 80's and lower 90's for Snake River Plain communities. After the front clears, we'll look for another warm-up for Friday and Saturday, before another cold front pushes through Sunday.

Wednesday, sunny in the morning with Increasing clouds and a threat of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 30%. Highs close to 90° for the Snake River Plain. Showers Wednesday night into Thursday with increasing wind speeds.

Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the 70's with gusty winds.

Friday, mostly sunny, Gusty winds with a few thunderstorms in the National Parks with highs into the lower to mid 80's.